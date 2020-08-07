The provincial government is giving around $500,000 total to Alberta’s five First Nations colleges as part of its COVID-19 support. The government announced Friday that University nuhelot’įne thaiyots’į nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills in St. Paul is among schools that will be receiving $100,000 for “technology and Wi-Fi access, support online programming development and delivery, and assist with improved cleaning protocols to meet COVID-19 standards.”

“We listened to the concerns raised by leaders of First Nations colleges in Alberta and we are pleased that we can provide this one-time funding to address some of those immediate challenges. First Nations colleges are cornerstones of their communities and we need to ensure they can continue to provide valuable and effective learning opportunities for their students, despite these unprecedented times.” says Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

Other schools receiving funding include Maskwacis Cultural College, Old Sun Community College, Red Crow Community College and Yellowhead Tribal College.

The college traces its history over 100 years to the original school built in the area and named after Chief Blue Quill.