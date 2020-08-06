Elk Point RCMP are saying four people have been arrested after an incident involving a gun in Frog Lake. Mounties say on August 2nd were dispatched to a residence in Frog Lake First Nations where a male later identified to police as Kyle Laboucane supposedly pointed a firearm at the homeowners.

While doing patrols, members of the Elk Point RCMP located the suspect vehicle and started a pursuit. A tire deflation device was successfully deployed and the vehicle came to a stop in a field.

The male driver fled on foot and was later located with the help of High Level Police Dog Service. All the other occupants were arrested inside the allegedly stolen vehicle without incident. Mounties say A loaded shotgun and bear spray were also located inside that same vehicle.

26-year-old Kyle Laboucane, 25-year-old Janel Smith, 34-year-old Jason Lajimodiere and 25-year-old Wilson Desjarlais now face a slew of charges including flight from police and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Desjarlais and Lajimodiere were both released on a $1000 Promise to Pay with conditions to appear in St Paul Provincial Court on August 27th

Laboucane and Smith were remanded into custody to appear in St Paul Provincial Court on August 6th.