The St. Paul Ag Society says they will not be going ahead with a Labour Day weekend rodeo. The weekend is usually the site of the Lakeland Rodeo Association’s Finals at the Clancy Richard Arena.

The LRA season has been practically put on hold this year as the COVID-19 outbreak limits public events.

The Ag society had thoughts of running some sort of event over the weekend but a recent vote with the group was against the idea.

The society says it is the first time in around 35 years that the weekend will come and go without a rodeo.