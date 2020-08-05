Police in Lac La Biche have charged a 48-year-old Plamondon resident after a car accident left a man dead. Mounties say the accident happened early on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed a head-on collision occurred with two SUV’s on Birch Grove Road. A 54-year-old male driver of one of the SUV’s from Plamondon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RCMP says the driver of the other SUV, Ignaty Scherbakov of Plamondon, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He was released after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on August 31st.

Lac La Biche RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continues to investigate.