Cold Lake has one active case of COVID-19, says Alberta Health Services. On Friday updated online data from AHS showed an active case in the city on their interactive map. This would be the fourth case in the city in total since the outbreak began.

For the second time since the outbreak began, AHS says the MD of Bonnyville outside of the city has no active cases of COVID-19. Data now shows the MD with 0 active cases and 10 recovered cases of the virus. 1 active case had been showing on the online map before Friday.

Meanwhile, Lac La Biche’s active case has now been classified as recovered. St. Paul County is said to have had 3 recovered cases since the outbreak began.

Alberta had 1386 active cases of the virus as of Friday afternoon. 196 people have died of the virus. Over 571,000 Albertans have been tested for the virus.