The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has laid charges of second-degree murder after a long weekend incident in St. Paul. Mounties say a woman has been charged in connection to the death of 29-year-old Harold Crane, Jr.

Early Saturday morning, St. Paul RCMP received a 911 call to assist EMS with a male who was located outside an apartment building in St. Paul. The male suffered a serious injury, and despite efforts by RCMP and EMS to provide medical assistance, the male succumbed to his injury and was declared deceased on the scene.

A female was identified as the suspect and was arrested at the scene of the incident. The Major Crimes Unit was deployed to maintain carriage of the investigation, with the assistance of the St. Paul Forensic Identification Section.

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid against 28-year-old Medeline Delver-Cardinal. She remains in custody and her next court date is scheduled for August 4 in St. Paul Provincial Court.

The RCMP are not seeking any other suspects and they this was not a random incident.