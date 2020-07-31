Mounties from Two Hills are investigating after a pair of fires, including one at a church. The fires happened on July 24th just after midnight.

The RCMP says they first responded to a house fire in the rural area south of Two Hills.

While on the scene with emergency and fire services, a second fire was reported approximately 3 km away at a church. The church was completely destroyed and both fires have been deemed suspicious by a fire investigator. No one was injured as both buildings had no occupants inside.

Two vehicles were spotted in the area at the time of the fires and police are looking for additional details as to who the owners are:

Vehicle 1 – White ford F250/350 single cab, with a headache rack, cab and fog lights, with a red tidy tank

Vehicle 2 – Ford 250/350 four-door, canopy (truck cap), possibly a roof rack

Mounties continue to investigate and are asking anyone that may have been in the area of Range Road 133 and Warwick Road between 11 p.m., July 24 and 2 a.m., July 25 to contact them if they saw anything suspicious or have additional information on the vehicles noted.

Tips can be submitted to the Two Hills detachment at 780-657-2820 or Crime Stoppers.