The Municipal District of Bonnyville wants to make sure all beachgoers stay safe this August long weekend. With forecasted temperatures hovering in the high 20s, the M.D. understands the urge to claim a piece of sand or grass at the beaches and day use areas at M.D.-owned/operated campgrounds.

[The M.D.] would like to take this opportunity to remind beach goers to be safe, use caution, and keep the need for

social distancing in mind.

“After a week of hot weather, we’ve experienced some overcrowding and unsafe vehicle usage and parking in our campgrounds, especially near beach and day use areas,” says Parks Manager Rodney Guilbault.

M.D. Peace officers will be patrolling M.D. campgrounds to observe that the beach and day use areas are not overcrowded and that vehicles are not blocking intersections or emergency vehicle routes. Any vehicles parked unsafely will be towed at the owner’s expense.

“In the event the beach and day use areas become full, have a backup activity planned,” Guilbault advises. “These regulations are for the safety of our campers, residents, and visitors. Unfortunately, if the public cannot comply with the rules, future restrictions for the beaches and day use areas at M.D. campgrounds may be introduced.”

[The M.D.] ask that residents and visitors to continue to follow the recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, and continue to keep a friendly six feet (two metres) of space between you and other people outside of your households and cohort families. They encourage everyone using our recreation areas to bring masks, hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant wipes with them, and use as necessary.

To keep up to date on COVID-19 in Alberta, please visit www.ahs.ca/COVID-19.