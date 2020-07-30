Another Lakeland body of water is battling Blue-Green Algae blooms. Alberta Health Service says Floating Stone Lake in the County of St. Paul has been confirmed to have the algae blooms.

AHS says people who come into contact with the algae can develop symptoms including sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting. Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Floating Stone Lake, at any time. The boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

Blooms have also been identified in Chatwin Lake and Moose Lake this summer. AHS says The advisory will remain in effect for Floating Stone Lake until further notice.