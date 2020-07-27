91 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in Alberta as of Monday. Alberta Health Services says that brings the total number of active cases to 1,430.

The MD of Bonnyville is still said to have 1 active case of the virus and 9 recovered cases, says online AHS data. Smoky Lake County is now said to have 1 confirmed active case. Lac La Biche has 1 active case as well.

The City of Cold Lake and the County of St. Paul have both had 3 recovered cases.

186 people have died of COVID-19 in the province since the outbreak began.