Bonnyville mounties are investigating once again after some mailboxes were broken into. The RCMP says they were given the heads up late last week.

A Canada Post employee says they noticed the busted boxes on 51st and 52nd Avenue. It’s not known if the suspects got away with anything of value.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious people around the mailboxes to call the Bonnyville detachment or Crime Stoppers.