Northern Alberta can expect a few hot days coming up, says Environment Canada. Heat warnings are now in effect for a large chunk of eastern Alberta, including the Lakeland.

Temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius or higher with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected for at least the next 2 days. Environment Canada says it issues the warnings when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Lakeland residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.