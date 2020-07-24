Lakeland country music star Brett Kissel is up for multiple awards at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Kissel has picked up nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, the Fans Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year Award and Video of the Year Award.

The country crooner picked up a win in the Fan’s Choice category at last year’s awards show in Calgary.

A popular music festival in the Lakeland has also been nominated for an award. The Centerfield Music Festival in St. Paul is up for the Country Music Festival, Fair or Exhibition of the Year Award.

This years CCMA awards will air on September 27th on Global.