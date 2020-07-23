The first confirmed case of COVID-19 for the hamlet of Lac La Biche has been confirmed by Alberta Health Services. AHS is now showing one confirmed, active case of the virus on their online data map.

Lac La Biche and Lac La Biche County had been showing 0 cases of the virus since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, another active case was confirmed for the MD of Bonnyville, bringing its total to 2 active cases and 8 recovered so far. The City of Cold Lake has had 3 recovered cases and the County of St. Paul has also had 3 recovered cases so far.

AHS says there are 1,251 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. 174 people have died of the virus since the outbreak began.