An introductory Cree Language course will be offered by Portage College starting in the fall. The course is the brainchild of Connie Twin and Tanya Fontaine.

“Together, they were able to help each other navigate the University level Cree course and came to share a dream of helping others learn Cree as they had done, with the support from each other’s unique perspectives. Connie has B.A Native Studies/Cree, B.Ed Secondary Education and an M.A Indigenous Languages. Connie has been teaching Cree from K5 to Postsecondary level since 1991. Tanya has a B.A and M.A. and also has experience in Cree language instruction.”

The two-course sections were previously run through the Frog Lake and Elk Point Community Adult Learning Programs. There was no tuition charged and no textbooks needed to be purchased. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive from those who took part.

Anyone interested in taking the course is asked to contact the Continuing Education section of the school by email or calling 1-888-745-0719.