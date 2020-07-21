St. Paul RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance finding a missing woman. Mounties say 33-year-old Deyky Menaecheverria was reported missing on July 20th and it is believed she may be in the St. Paul, Fort McMurray or Edmonton area. St. Paul RCMP are concerned for her safety and well-being and would like to speak with her.

Deyky is described as:

· 5″1′ tall

· 130 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

Deyky was last seen wearing a black and white dress with flowers, black baseball hat and dark jacket.

If you have information on Deyky’s whereabouts, please contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.