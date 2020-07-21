A pair of Lakeland movie theatres say they will be opening up this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The Grand Square Cinema in Cold Lake and the Elite Theatre in St. Paul say they will both be hosting movies once again.

The two theatres say they’ll both be instituting some policies to keep movie-goers safe including staff wearing masks, frequent cleaning and spacing between seats.

The movie selections for the weekend are a mixture of classics like The Goonies and Jurassic Park along with some newer films. St. Paul Elite Theatre says they’ll be showing E.T. two times on July 26th.

The Grand Square has also renovated including installing new seats.