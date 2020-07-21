The Bonnyville Healthcare Centre is among other Alberta hospitals that will be receiving new laboratory equipment in the next two years, says the Alberta Government. Health Minister Tyler Shandro made that announcement in his press conference on Monday afternoon.

New centrifuges, microscopes, analyzers and other pieces of essential equipment are listed as some of the equipment the centre will be getting. Shandro says the province is set to spend about $21.1 billion on health care this year, the highest ever in the province’s history.

“With this money, Alberta Health Services will be able to modernize lab equipment in large hospitals in Edmonton, but also in smaller communities so that patients and families can get the support they need for their health and treatment journey.”

Other hospitals that are getting equipment include the Cross Cancer Institue in Edmonton, University of Alberta hospital and health centres in Grande Prarie and Westlock. The government says the equipment will be used for blood and chemistry work, genetic and molecular testing and other medical and diagnostic services.

The provincial government says by 2025, it anticipates 72 million tests will be conducted for people in the Edmonton, North and Central Alberta Health Services zones because of population growth, increased demand for such tests and the increased types of tests available.