The Alberta RCMP is sending out a warning as a high-risk offender is released. Mounties say the heads-up is in the interest of public safety.

37-year-old Kyle Dennis Johnny was released from custody on July 17th, having served 10 years and 9 months for aggravated assault and robbery. The RCMP says Johnny will be residing in Saddle Lake.

Johnny is described as:

· Indigenous male

· 180cm (5’11)

· 100kg (220lbs)

· Brown hair and brown eyes

He has been convicted of multiple offences including manslaughter, assault causing bodily harm, robbery and aggravated assault.

The Alberta RCMP says it is issuing the information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of Johnny’s release. The RCMP believes that there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public.

Mounties note the intent of this process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.

Anyone believing that a crime has been or is about to be committed is encouraged to call police. If the matter is felt to be of an urgent nature, please call 911 to report the location and circumstances.