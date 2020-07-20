The Lloydminster RCMP have arrested four people after a July 17th pursuit.

The chase happened early Friday morning after police attempted to stop a vehicle that was travelling around the northside of the City. Instead of stopping, people in the vehicle allegedly tried to throw things out the window at the police car. When this didn’t stop officers from following, one person in the vehicle pulled a long-barreled gun and fired a single shot at the police car.

No one was hurt, and the suspects’ vehicle was stopped using a tire deflation device. Three people were arrested on scene, was a fourth was later found with the help of the Onion Lake RCMP and Lloydminster’s Police Dog Services.

All four people have been charged. 30-year-old Cassidy Lewis, from Onion Lake, is facing fourteen charges, including alleged discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, common nuisance, and assaulting a police officer.

23-year-old Kelly Jacko of Cold Lake First Nations is charged with alleged possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Shadaine Stanley, 25-year-old from Edmonton. is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A 32-year-old with no fixed address, Vince Dillion, is charged with failing to stop for a police officer and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

All four were held for judicial interim hearings and were remanded to Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminsterNow.com