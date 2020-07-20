A program aimed at helping out St. Paul seniors and those with medical conditions with their lawn care is back. The town says the grass clipping and yard waste program is once again available to use.

The program sees stickers sold which can then be placed on bags of yard trimmings and waste. The bags can then be left out curbside for a town of St. Paul employee to come to pick them up and take them to the transfer station.

The program has some conditions, including putting the trimmings in a clear bag and making them noticeably separate from normal household garbage. The stickers sell for $1 each and every bag that is getting picked up must have one.

Interested residents who want to buy stickers can pick them up at the town office or call 780-645-4481 for more details.