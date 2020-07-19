Bonnyville mounties say a man has been charged after an incident that saw gunfire near the community. It happened on July 11th in a rural area south of town.

Mounties say they received a call that a man had shot at the tires of the victim. The RCMP says the two men knew each other.

Police arrived on scene and viewed some security footage which they say showed the man trying to get the rifle he was using ready to fire a second shot. No one was hurt during the ordeal.

The 65-year-old suspect is facing multiple weapons-related charges. His name has not been given pending a swearing-in of the charges.