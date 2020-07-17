Changes are coming to the emergency wage subsidy in Canada.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Friday afternoon that the Liberals are easing eligibility rules and changing the amounts businesses can receive.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to make the subsidy more accessible.

Morneau says the rules will be changed so amounts paid out will be proportional to revenue declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morneau’s fiscal update last week boosted the budget for the program to $82.3 billion from $45 billion in a sign of impending changes and an extension beyond this summer.

He says the program will now end on December 19th.