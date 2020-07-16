Users of the Iron Horse Trail have the opportunity to give their two cents on the future of it. The Riverland Recreational Trail Society is currently hosting an online survey as they look to develop a 10-year plan for the trail.

The non-profit group is based out of St. Paul and works on maintaining the trail, which runs from Waskatenau to Cold Lake and south to Heinsberg. They say this plan will look at the stretch from Waskatenau to Heinsburg.

The survey is currently up at the trail’s official website and asks questions about trail usage, staging areas and what users want to see on the stretch moving into the future. The RTTS says they’re looking at four different goals for the study:

– Assess the current state of the trail.

– Identify issues and opportunities for enhancement.

– Optimize management of the trail.

– Identify future projects.

The survey will be up until August 13th. Anyone who fills it out can be entered to win a prize pack from the group as well.