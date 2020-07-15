The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has laid charges in connection to a murder investigation that began in 2019. Mounties in St. Paul are saying 43-year-old Billy Joe Brertton of Saddle Lake was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with the human remains of Kimberly Cardinal.

Cardinal was originally reported missing in the community back in May of 2019. Her remains were found later that year in the Saddle Lake area.

Brertton has been remanded into custody and will make a court appearance in St. Paul on July 23rd.

The RCMP says no other suspects are being sought in this case.