The MD of Bonnyville says its taking steps to create a mobile emergency alert notification system. The MD council has given the green light to pay $4,900 to Voyent Alert, a Canadian company, to produce the system.

Once all said and done, the app will alert subscribers in the area about things such as flooding, fires, weather and others.

The app will be optionable for residents to have. A date for when the app will be available has not been given.