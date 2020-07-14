The MD of Bonnyville has set a date for when they believe Lessard Bridge could open back up. The MD says they have received repair drawings from their consultants for the bridge on Range Road 452.

Work is currently being planned that the MD says could be done as early as Friday, July 24th. That date is said to be based on if the weather can cooperate and other factors going right.

The bridge has been closed to traffic since the middle of June after heavy rainfalls in the area.

The MD says updates on the bridge will be posted on its official Facebook page.