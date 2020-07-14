The Bonnyville Pontiacs will begin their 2020/2021 season on September 18th in Drayton Valley if provincial health regulations allow it, says the Alberta Junior Hockey League. The league has released its plan for the new season.

The Pontiacs and the other 14 clubs in the league are scheduled to play a 58 game season. The AJHL says the schedule features “…[A] new modified regular season format, including one game versus each opponent from the opposite division and two games at the AJHL Showcase.” The league says the schedule was created to remove pre-determined blocks of games should the season start be delayed.

The first game at home for the Pontiacs is said to be September 26th, when they host the Spruce Grove Saints.

Playoffs are scheduled to begin on March 5th. This is the last season to have 15 clubs competing as the newest AJHL team, the Blackfalds Bulldogs, are set to join play in 2021/2022.

The Pontiacs and the rest of the AJHL postponed play on March 12th and later cancelled the playoffs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.