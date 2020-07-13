The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has laid charges of second-degree murder against a 38-year-old man in relation to a recent death in Saddle Lake. Mounties say on the evening of July 8th they responded to a call of an unwanted man at a home.

The RCMP arrived and say by that time the man had left. Police say they were then tipped off about a man possibly being deceased in the house. 55-year-old Faron Houle of Saddle Lake could not be resuscitated and was declared dead by EMS.

Mounties say their investigation has led them to charge Peter Faron Cardinal in connection to Houle’s death. A judicial interim release hearing has been held and Cardinal is remanded for a court appearance on July 30th in St. Paul.

The RCMP say they are not looking for any further suspects related to this incident.