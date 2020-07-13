Mounties in Lac La Biche County continue to investigate after the third fire in as many weeks in the community. The RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a call of a fire in a building in the southwestern portion of the hamlet on Saturday.

Early reports say the building was owned by the Northern Lights Public School Board but was empty at the time of the fire. The building was said to have suffered significant damage.

This isn’t the first suspicious fire RCMP officers have had to deal with. The V & H Space Dock Drive-In restaurant was also the scene of a fire back on June 22nd while a day later crews were putting out a fire in the alley of a large storage building in the downtown core.

Mounties say a 24-year old suspect was arrested in relation to the June 23rd fire but investigations continue on the V & H and NLPS building fires.