The Mayor of Lac La Biche County is now a part of a group dedicated to promoting growth in Northern Alberta. Omer Moghrabi has been named to the provincial Northern Alberta Development Council by Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Tanya Fir.

Moghrabi has served as the mayor of the county since 2014. He’s also owned a local sporting goods store in Lac La Biche since the mid-70s.

Community Futures Lac La Biche and AlbertaHUB board member, as well as a former board member of the trust fund and health board of the Metis Settlements General Council, Peter Cardinal was also reappointed to the group.

The council advances development in Alberta’s north and advises the government on economic and social development opportunities. Moghrabi joins four other members, including two new members and three reappointments, from places like Grande Prairie and The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

“Our government recognizes the critical role northern Alberta plays in our economy as a hub for the oil and gas, forestry, agriculture and tourism sectors. The council has a long history of providing valuable advice on opportunities for social and economic growth and development in the region. With the appointments of these new and returning members, the council will continue to build strategic partnerships to help the region’s communities and residents realize their rich

potential and strengthen their diverse economies.” says Minister Fir