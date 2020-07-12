Some streets in Cold Lake will soon be getting attention. The city says the Annual Capital Street Improvement Program is set to commence.

“The focus is on streets that have a fair amount of traffic, or those that can no longer wait for repairs,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “The streets picked each year are chosen based on analytic software that looks closely at the street and its usage, and long-term capital investment strategies.”

The road analytics software examines the surface distress index of roadways and degradation curves to assist in making decisions on pavement resurfacing.

The following areas are included in the 2020 Capital Street Improvement Program, at a cost of $1.7 million capital investment:

· 50 Avenue – 56 Street to 59 Street

· 8 Avenue – 10 Street to Lakeshore Drive

· 6 Street – Sammut Place to 21 Avenue

· 69 Avenue – 50 Street to 51 Street

· Veteran’s Drive – 55 Street to 57 Street

· 16 Avenue – West of 16 Street

· 59 Street – Veteran’s Drive to 50 Avenue

· 55 Street – 54 Avenue to 55 Avenue

· 54 Street – 51 Avenue to 52 Avenue

The type of upgrade for each area varies from a top-layer mill and overlay to total reconstruction and may have impacts on accessibility to these areas and traffic movements during the construction season.

Residents and motorists are asked to be mindful of construction signs, potential detours, and any workers present.