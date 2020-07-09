Mounties in St. Paul say a 24-year-old has been arrested after a pursuit ended with a crash into Racette Junior High School. It happened around 11:30 PM on Tuesday evening.

The RCMP says they initially responded to a call of a robbery after a victim said they had offered a ride to the suspect and had been assaulted and threatened before taking off in the stolen car.

By midnight mounties had caught up to the car near the Galaxy Motel. A chase ended when the car hit the went off the road and hit the school, causing “extensive damage”.

Jordana Crane now faces charges including robbery and assault. She’ll make an appearance in St. Paul court Thursday.

Sgt. David Graham of the St. Paul RCMP said “this must have been a very scary situation for the victims involved. We are glad they were able to escape without any significant physical injuries. We are also grateful that nobody was injured when the suspect fled from us and hit the school. There’s always an element of risk in these situations and although there is some property damage we are lucky that nobody was seriously injured. Public safety is always our top priority.”