The City of Cold Lake says work has begun on the road to the local museums. Crews have begun to replace the lower stretch of 69 Avenue leading to the Cold Lake Museums and the Cold Lake Mountain Bike Park.

The long-standing request to rebuild the road will take place at the same time as the museums’ water line is replaced and up-sized. The water line upgrade will also allow for future developments in the area to be serviced.

The city says that drainage improvements will be made that will also help to alleviate storm-water concerns in the Tri-City Estates area.

“Thanks to our staff’s forward-thinking approach we are able to tackle a number of issues at once, and use tax dollars as efficiently as possible so that infrastructure is installed in a coordinated manner,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “Any one of these projects would have a significant and positive impact on the area, but being able to tackle them all at once allows for cost savings through efficiencies and the proper staging of the project phases, minimizing the chance that newly built infrastructure will be disturbed by future projects.”

The work is expected to cost just over $1 million all said and done. A date for its completion has not been given.