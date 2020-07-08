A 44-year-old man is in custody after Cold Lake RCMP say he assaulted an officer in the city. Mounties say the incident took place on Tuesday evening at the Walmart parking lot.

Police are saying they located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot and the responding officer made an effort to deal with the vehicle and arrest the male who was believed to be responsible. The man then allegedly assaulted the RCMP member by punching the member in the head. The RCMP member’s baton was taken by the suspect and the officer was struck in the head numerous times with the baton.

The suspect then took off on foot. Mounties say he eventually threatened another driver and stole a vehicle before heading south on Highway 28. A chase began where officers were able to eventually arrest the man without further incident.

The suspect’s identity was not given by police. The RCMP officer was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening but serious injuries and is recovering at home.

“I want to thank the community members who came forward to assist our RCMP member and to provide valuable witness evidence in relation to this terrible incident” says Sergeant Ryan Howrish of the Cold Lake RCMP. “An incident like this highlights the unpredictable and dangerous situations we face on a daily basis.”