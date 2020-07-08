The Elk Point Outreach School will continue on for a little while at least, says the St. Paul Education Regional Division. The announcement comes after a late June meeting where the issue of the school was once again brought up.

The school had been on the chopping block since mid-May after a decision by the school board to close both EPOS and the New Horizons School in St. Paul due to a variety of factors. Since that announcement, the board says financial support from different groups in Elk Point has made it possible to continue the school for at least two years.

A motion was passed allowing the school to continue but it was made clear that after that time the school will close and students will move over to F.G Miller School.

Elk Point Outreach School was said to have about 16 students for the next school year.