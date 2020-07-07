A way to reward good behaviour with kids in Bonnyville is back for another year. The Bonnyville RCMP positive ticket program will begin once again on July 13th.

The mounties have teamed up with the Centennial Centre to give away admissions to the movie theatre inside the centre as well as goodies from Victim Services.

The positive ticket initiative is the brainchild of Bonnyville RCMP Constable Megan Letang. The mounties say the program also teaches kids that interactions with police aren’t always negative.

The positive ticket program runs in Bonnyville until September 13th.