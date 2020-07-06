Another popular festival in the Lakeland has been added to the cancelled list due to gathering restrictions this summer. The Cold Lake Chamber of Commerce says their 2nd Annual Feast at the Beach, which was scheduled for Sept 4th & 5th, won’t be going ahead.

“We were hopeful that we would be further down the relaunch path by this time and it was certainly not an easy decision however with large gathering restrictions not yet being lifted, the committee didn’t feel comfortable that it would be at the numbers required for such an event” said Ryan Lefebvre Chamber President.

Last year was the first time the chamber had hosted the event at Kinosoo Beach. Around 10,000 people showed up to enjoy the weekend.

The Chamber Staff have been busy contacting the entertainers and food vendors over the past few weeks and through discussions with them, even if large gathering restrictions were expanded, postponing the event was still the right decision based on feedback from them.