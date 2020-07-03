Skilled trades in Canada are getting a funding boost from the federal government.

The government announced Friday that they are investing $40 million over three years in the Union Training and Innovation Program and has launched two calls for proposals.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply for funding through two streams with Stream 1 being Investments in Training Equipment and Stream 2 Innovation in Apprenticeship.

Officials say eligible projects will help unions across Canada improve the quality of training through investments in equipment and materials and support innovation and broad-based partnerships to address challenges faced by apprentices.

They add the program will also help to reduce barriers to participation and success in the trades among underrepresented groups such as women, newcomers, persons with disabilities and visible minorities including Black Canadians.

Eligible organizations have until August 28th to apply for the funding