It was certainly a rainy month of June for many areas around the Lakeland. In Lac La Biche County, Environment Canada says about 163 millimetres of precipitation fell last month, making it the rainiest June there since 2003 when 175 mm fell.

On June 12th Lac La Biche County council declared a state of agricultural disaster after a series of hard rainfalls left areas flooded.

According to the Environment Canada weather station in Cold Lake, 125 mm of rain fell in the area. That’s actually slightly less than the 129 mm recorded last June but still above the 1981-2010 climate normals for the region, which sits at about 73 mm.

The southern part of the province has also seen above-average rainfall after seeing less-than-normal rainy days last year.