Bonnyville and District Daycare is preparing to return to regular capacity, effective Thursday. The Daycare’s Executive Director, Kim Harvie, said the centre has been undergoing a phased re-opening for a few weeks.

“First we re-opened to children of essential workers, then to the public at a reduced capacity. The provincial government has now approved all daycares to re-open to cohorts of 30, provided additional cleaning and precautionary measures are

in place. Our staff has been working diligently, screening every child upon arrival, and staying late to ensure all toys and surfaces are thoroughly and routinely disinfected.”

Harvie added that she was pleased to see the $25/day childcare funding extended to the end of July.

“And we actually have a few childcare spaces available right now. These are spots that are open to everyone, on a first come first-served basis. We also accept drop-ins.”

The centre is provincially licensed, offering care to children aged 12 months to 5 years, between 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Parents can visit the official website or call the centre to learn more.