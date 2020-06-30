The RCMP is urging all drivers, including those in the Lakeland, to make sure road safety is top of mind this Canada Day.

While Canada Day is ample time for travel, police are reminding residents that construction zones are still in effect, and people making their way on the highways and in town should slow down for the safety of drivers, riders and workers. If someone is using a trailer, the RCMP is reminding to make sure it is fully fastened, the lights, hitch, hook, wheels and brakes are working, and tires are in good condition.

Another key focus, says Alberta Traffic Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner, is not drinking and driving. Drivers should instead use a designated driver, call a cab or another ride.

“We can avoid going through the pain of losing a loved one,” explains Gardner, “or see them suffer from serious injuries due to a collision by respecting the rules of the road.”

Cyclists are also told to obey traffic signals and yield right of way at uncontrolled intersections.

People can also follow the Alberta RCMP on social media for more traffic tips.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminsterNow.com