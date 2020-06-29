The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada says COVID-19 transmission is largely under control across the country.

In an update Monday afternoon, Dr. Theresa Tam says current patterns across the country over the past 14 days show limited to no transmissions in many areas.

She says the number of new cases and hospitalizations are declining. However, she says there are still some hot spots including Montreal, Toronto, and Windsor-Essex.

She says COVID-19 has not been eliminated and we can expect to see some resurgence in cases and quick action will be needed to contain those outbreaks.

Dr. Tam adds we need to continue to practice COVID-19 health guidelines because if we relax too much or too quickly cases could explode.