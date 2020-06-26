The province has announced that asymptomatic COVID-19 testing will soon be available at community pharmacies across Alberta.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the testing will begin primarily in pharmacies in Calgary and Edmonton, with expanded service planned at a date to be determined.

“Alberta is a world leader in testing, and this will further expand our capacity, by gradually expanding COVID-19 testing in community pharmacies, we continue to put safety first as we reopen the economy and get Albertans back to work,” he says.

“This is a key part of Alberta’s relaunch strategy and will help us continue protecting Albertans from this virus.”

Each participating pharmacy will adhere to strict protocols and has the specialized skills needed to protect patient safety. All Albertans are being encouraged to get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

In addition to participating pharmacies, anyone who wants to get tested can book an appointment online with the AHS assessment tool.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com