The City of Cold Lake says formal Canada Day festivities are a no-go this year but residents still have the opportunity to celebrate safely. The city says their parade, beach activities, concert, and fireworks show are cancelled.

“All of these events have a tendency to bring out thousands of people,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “While we are all going to miss these celebrations, we are following the Province of Alberta’s recommendations. With encouraged physical distancing of two metres, and a limit of 100 people at outdoor events, we just couldn’t see a way to proceed with our celebrations and still follow these guidelines.”

The city says although there are no official celebrations, Kinosoo Beach is open to the public, so long as users can keep proper physical distancing. Other summer activities are also possible, as the sports fields, slo-pitch diamonds, skate park, trails, and other outdoor facilities are currently open.