The latest crop report from the Government of Alberta says some acres may stay unseeded in the North-East Region, including the Lakeland. The latest stats from a survey of producers across the province up until June 16th says low area fields in the region are saturated due to high levels of rain.

The report also says that total crop growth is slightly behind the normal rate in this area. Post-emergence spraying is said to be slow due to the wet conditions in the fields.

The provincial crop report is compiled by Alberta Agriculture and Forestry’s Economics and Competitiveness Branch

Statistics and Data Development Section.

The reports are available to download online.