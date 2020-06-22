Lac La Biche County says portions of the Bold Center will be looking to open after Canada Day.

“On Thursday, July 2, 2020, the Bold Center will partially reopen. Starting that day, the Cenovus Fitness Centre, Canadian Natural Walking Track, and Cenovus Field House 2 will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm each day, with a limited number of patrons allowed in each area at a given time.”

People looking to secure a spot in the fitness facility or other areas can call 780-623-3829 to book a time, otherwise it will be first come first served for drop-ins.

The county says areas like the Cenovis Field House and skating rinks are still closed. Portage Pool is also closed.

On Friday the Fork Lake Campground and Paul Richard Memorial Spray Park are also expected to reopen.

More information is on the county website.