Mounties in Bonnyville say they’re looking into some mischief with different vehicles in town last week. Police say they received multiple calls from concerned car owners on June 15th.

The incidents were said to have happened at 44th Street and 47 Ave, 47th Street and 44th Ave, 44th Street and 50th Ave and 51st Ave and 53 Street.

Mounties say there’s a chance one or more culprits are the cause for all the headaches. They’re looking for tips to be sent in either through the detachment or Crime Stoppers.