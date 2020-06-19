Mounties are investigating after a traffic accident in St. Paul took the life of an 81-year-old woman. The RCMP says the crash occurred at around 1 PM Thursday afternoon.

Police believe a car stopped at the intersection of 42nd Street and 50th Avenue and proceeded south to cross the street where it was struck by a westbound truck.

Both occupants in the car were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. While at hospital, the 81-year-old driver from Myrnam was pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The St. Paul RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate and no charges are anticipated.