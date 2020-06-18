An online auction to benefit the Bonnyville Health Centre is up and running. Bids began Monday for the Bonnyville Health Foundation’s 2020 fundraising campaign.

Over 80 donated items are up for grabs this year as the group looks to hit a goal of $25,000 raised. As of Thursday, over $21,000 of the goal had been reached.

Interested bidders can sign up to view items and make a bid at the Auctria page. Bidding will close on items at midnight on June 28th.

The Bonnyville Health Foundation was started in 1997. The group says in the last 6 years over $3.2 million has been raised for the hospital.